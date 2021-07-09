Cursed Cancelled by Netflix After One Season
Yet another Netflix original series is coming to an unfortunately early end. Cursed, the Arthurian tale based on the book from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, won't be getting a second season at Netflix after debuting last summer. There hasn't been any formal announcement from Netflix, nor the show's cast and crew, but Deadline is reporting that cast members have been released from their contracts, which means that they're now free to find other work elsewhere. Sadly, there won't be any more Cursed in the future.comicbook.com
