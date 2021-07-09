Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

McGregor ready for war and Becks watches the tennis – Friday’s sporting social

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdwHM_0asIIThu00
David Beckham takes a picture at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 9.

Football

The big day edged closer.

And Phil Foden was ready.

It was a family affair for Harry Maguire.

Kalvin Phillips had an admirer.

Gareth Southgate had his eyes on the prize.

Manchester United’s museum remembered a past moment of England glory.

Gary Neville was not sure the booing of national anthems is always necessarily disrespectful.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a big decision to make.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah kept in shape.

As did Barcelona new boy Memphis Depay.

Toni Duggan returned to Everton.

Manuel Neuer and a goat.

Cricket

Dawid Malan hailed a job well done.

Sophie Ecclestone was excited for the T20 series.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua chilled.

Tennis

Some famous faces in the royal box.

A tough watch for Mr Berrettini.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Australia’s Olympic squad.

A big win for Andy Lapthorne.

Cycling

The Tour de France saluted a moment of history for Mark “CAV34DISH”.

Ex-footballer Geoff Thomas neared the end of his latest Tour challenge for charity.

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.

Golf

Justin Rose looked forward to the Open.

Athletics

Olympic medallist and former sprint hurdler Colin Jackson wished he still had the agility.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson poked fun at her fellow heptathletes.

Rowing

Helen Glover’s Olympics preparations weren’t quite going to plan.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Toni Duggan
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Andy Lapthorne
Person
Sophie Ecclestone
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Manchester United#Athletics Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Danni Wyatt smashes England Women to series win over India

Opener Danni Wyatt blasted an unbeaten 89 as England Women sealed a multi-format series victory over India with an impressive final Twenty20 win at Chelmsford. Wyatt’s 56-ball contribution, which included 12 fours and a six, steered her side to an eight-wicket triumph with eight balls to spare to clinch the series 10-6.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and...
UFCNew Haven Register

How to Watch the Poirier Vs. McGregor's UFC Fight

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Two of UFC’s biggest stars will duke it out in an anticipated showdown...
SoccerThe Independent

England awaits Euro 2020 final – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 10. Football. England were preparing for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final against Italy. Tributes poured in for former Ipswich...
Tenniswibqam.com

Tennis-Tranquil Federer ready for another title run

LONDON (Reuters) – There are very few things that Roger Federer has not excelled at during a career spanning more than two glorious decades. So when he failed to understand an English saying during an on-court interview at Wimbledon this week, he surprisingly declared: “I don’t understand… my English isn’t good enough.”
TennisThe Drum

Battle of the sporting giants: who’s winning on social?

With the UK’s summer of sport well under way, which sports tournaments and personalities are creating the most buzz? We’ve gathered social insights from the last month (June 1 to July 1 2021) to find out which events are leading the way on social. We also take a look at how brands are capitalizing on all that social traffic.
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic holding ball runner training on July 20

DECATUR — Ball runner training for the USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic will be held Tuesday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Fairview Tennis Center. Interested youth 12 years old and up need to be available on Sat., Aug. 7 and Sun., Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up or for more information, please contact Chuck Kuhle at (217) 423-7020 or email ckuhle@dacfit.org.
Socceralbuquerqueexpress.com

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save of Bukayo Saka's penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
TennisSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Friday’s sports on the air

1:10 p.m. Twins at Tigers (Game 1 of DH), MLB Network. 1:30 p.m. Women’s exhibition: Australia vs. United States, NBCSN. 10:30 p.m. AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney vs. Sydney, FS2. 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) AFL Premiership: Gold Coast vs. Western, FS1. 1:30 a.m. (Sat.) AFL Premiership: Melbourne vs. Hawthorn, FS2. GOLF.

Comments / 0

Community Policy