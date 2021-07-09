McGregor ready for war and Becks watches the tennis – Friday’s sporting social

David Beckham takes a picture at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 9.

Football

The big day edged closer.

And Phil Foden was ready.

It was a family affair for Harry Maguire.

Kalvin Phillips had an admirer.

Gareth Southgate had his eyes on the prize.

Manchester United’s museum remembered a past moment of England glory.

Gary Neville was not sure the booing of national anthems is always necessarily disrespectful.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a big decision to make.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah kept in shape.

As did Barcelona new boy Memphis Depay.

Toni Duggan returned to Everton.

Manuel Neuer and a goat.

Cricket

Dawid Malan hailed a job well done.

Sophie Ecclestone was excited for the T20 series.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua chilled.

Tennis

Some famous faces in the royal box.

A tough watch for Mr Berrettini.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Australia’s Olympic squad.

A big win for Andy Lapthorne.

Cycling

The Tour de France saluted a moment of history for Mark “CAV34DISH”.

Ex-footballer Geoff Thomas neared the end of his latest Tour challenge for charity.

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.

Golf

Justin Rose looked forward to the Open.

Athletics

Olympic medallist and former sprint hurdler Colin Jackson wished he still had the agility.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson poked fun at her fellow heptathletes.

Rowing

Helen Glover’s Olympics preparations weren’t quite going to plan.