Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Historically Speaking: Milburn Stone performed in television show about Dodge City

McPherson Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis actor was from Kansas and performed in a television program about Dodge City. Milburn Stone was born on July 5, 1904 in Burrton, Kansas. At the age of three, his family moved to Frizell, Kansas where he attended school. Following his father’s death, Milburn and his mother returned to Burrton, where he finished high school. After graduating high school, he received a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. But with acting being his passion, he declined the appointment.

www.mcphersonsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
Kinsley, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Dodge City, KS
Entertainment
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madge Blake
Person
Milburn Stone
Person
James Arness
Person
Doc Adams
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burrton#Congressional#The U S Naval Academy#Kansan#Boot Hill Marshal#The Plains College#The Milburn Stone Theatre#Boot Hill Museum#Rancho Santa Fe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy