Historically Speaking: Milburn Stone performed in television show about Dodge City

This actor was from Kansas and performed in a television program about Dodge City. Milburn Stone was born on July 5, 1904 in Burrton, Kansas. At the age of three, his family moved to Frizell, Kansas where he attended school. Following his father’s death, Milburn and his mother returned to Burrton, where he finished high school. After graduating high school, he received a Congressional appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. But with acting being his passion, he declined the appointment.