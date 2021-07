The push to land more recruits for the UNC Basketball program in the 2022 recruiting class continues here in the month of July. With UNC holding the No. 1 class in 2022 due to commitments from Will Shaver, Seth Trimble and Jalen Washington. But Hubert Davis and his staff are hoping to land a few more recruits potentially, ending with a four or five man class when it’s all said and done.