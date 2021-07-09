City Assessor Presence

The Assessor’s office will be conducting external field reviews of all properties located in the City. The Assessors will begin conducting the field reviews the first week of June and will continue through September. The assessment staff will be updating all primary building photographs. As part of the property review process the assessors will be physically measuring building exteriors on a number of randomly selected properties to verify property record accuracy. The assessors will not be conducting interior inspections as part of the review process. The assessors will be traveling in vehicles with signage identifying the vehicle as the City Assessor. Assessment staff will also be carrying personal identification at all times. The main objective is to update the photographs of the primary buildings. Property owners or residents with any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the assessor at 262 542-3332.