Circa 2006, Sam Lopez was in a band, playing what he refers to as “straight music” and feeling as if he had reached a plateau. He felt he needed to take his music in a completely different direction, and had a revelation that he now equates to a scene from Apocalypse Now. “Remember when Kurtz said he felt like a diamond bullet hit him in the middle of his forehead and he got that moment of clarity? That sort of happened to me, where I felt like a joker. Like an imposter. I stopped with the straight music and started going into more of an experimental route, and found that it was very liberating. It was probably the free-est music that I’ve played, ever.”