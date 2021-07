Transport secretary Grant Shapps has warned people against ignoring NHS Covid app orders for them to self-isolate.It comes after the Delta variant of Covid-19 rose by a third in the past week, according to Public Health England data, and the variant currently accounts for approximately 99 per cent of confirmed coronavirus cases across the UK.The number of exposure alerts sent to app users in England increased by more than 60 per cent in a week, according to the latest contact tracing figures.The rise comes before the last of social distancing restrictions are due to be lifted in England. Travel rules...