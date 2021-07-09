Homophobic Comments That Got Shut TF Down By Internet Heroes

Is there anything more satisfying than seeing some ignorant jerk get called out on the Internet? Well, I suppose it's a little more satisfying to see it happen in real life, but that just is quite unlikely to witness. On the Internet, we have more time to come up with the most beautiful clap back and we can share it with the world and relish and the fact that it did indeed happen. We can share screenshots with our friends and remind them to never cross us, it's one of the little joys in life.