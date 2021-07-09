Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Homophobic Comments That Got Shut TF Down By Internet Heroes

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there anything more satisfying than seeing some ignorant jerk get called out on the Internet? Well, I suppose it's a little more satisfying to see it happen in real life, but that just is quite unlikely to witness. On the Internet, we have more time to come up with the most beautiful clap back and we can share it with the world and relish and the fact that it did indeed happen. We can share screenshots with our friends and remind them to never cross us, it's one of the little joys in life.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter to Shut Down Fleets Due to Low Use

The disappearing tweets feature survived for less than a year and will end on August 3. Twitter will shut down its disappearing tweets feature, Fleets, next month due to low usage, the company said on Wednesday. “We built Fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting...
InternetDallas News

What to do when the internet goes down

I was recently speaking to a friend who said that her home internet goes down at least once per day. She wanted to know if anything could be done to prevent it. I asked what she did now, and she said she just tries again later. That’s one way to...
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Twitter says it will shut down disappearing 'Fleets' feature

July 14 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it will shut down its ephemeral posts feature called Fleets on Aug. 3 after the product failed to gain traction with users. The shutdown comes just eight months after the social media platform rolled out Fleets to all its users globally, and just one month after it began testing advertising within the feature.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

25 times people shut down homophobes online with savage responses

Thanks to the tireless efforts and sacrifices of countless many, the world we live in today is far more caring, understanding, and tolerant than it was not so long ago. Having said that, we are still eons away from calling ourselves an ideal society that's fair to one and all. The fight for acceptance and inclusivity continues to be an uphill struggle as evidenced by how a simple scroll through the internet is all it takes to remind us of just how much racism, xenophobia, homophobia, sexism, and other forms of intolerance still lurk out there.
Baseballsilverandblackpride.com

Yeah, comments are down. Or we all got Banned?

I was starting to think I was banned for being happy about the new writers. Maybe they will kill CORAL next. I can only hope that is what is happening. Bill Williamson is not to blame. But he was the harbinger of this place being reduced to almost nothing. BD,...
SocietyPleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing The “Unwritten Rules” Everyone On Earth Should Follow

Many of society’s rules go unspoken. Unless you’re my mom. Apparently, then it’s OK to tell people what to do and when to do it. Frankly, if I’m supposed to do something differently than the way I’ve been doing it my whole life, I need someone to tell me to change my behavior roughly 300 times. Then, it will finally sink in.
AnimalsThe Next Web

The internet’s best comment section is on a shark tracker app

Pure joy often strikes you in the most unexpected places. Take this morning, for example. I woke after an awful night’s sleep, expecting a terrible day, and instead I was met with OCEARCH, a shark tracker app. Wonder what I’m talking about it? Well, OCEARCH is an organization dedicated to...
Behind Viral VideosEurogamer.net

YouTube introduces three very Twitch-inspired features

YouTube is getting several new live-streaming features today, and they may seem rather familiar, as all three of them have been popular features on Twitch for some time. As spotted by The Verge, YouTube streamers will now be able to create polls inside their chats, and limit the chats to subscribers-only. Viewers will now also be able to create clips of streams.
InternetMiami Herald

Cuba shut down the internet to quell dissent. How does that work?

After thousands of Cubans took to the streets on Sunday in a rare display of frustration with the authoritarian regime, the government on Monday shut down social media and messaging apps, making it impossible for people to share videos and information in the troubled island. Service interruptions continued through Tuesday...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
TV & Videospetapixel.com

Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy