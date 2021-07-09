Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cortland, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cortland; Tioga; Tompkins The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cortland County in central New York Northeastern Tioga County in central New York Tompkins County in central New York * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 217 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ithaca, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ithaca, Cortland, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Enfield, Danby, Homer, Caroline and Virgil. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH