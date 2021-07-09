Debbie Matenopoulos' spokesperson responds to a report she's returning to The View
The Daily Mail reported that the original View co-host Matenopoulos, who was 21 when she joined the show, could return for its 25th anniversary season as a replacement for Meghan McCain. Matenopoulos' spokesperson said of the report: "Debbie will always have a fond place in her heart for The View, the show that launched her career as a 21-year-old straight out of NYU. Her rep has, in fact, been having conversations with senior executives at ABC News over the past few months about many things, including her participation in celebrating the 25th season of The View, and she appreciates all the interest in her returning." The spokesperson added that Matenopoulos has a busy schedule with two food shows in development and her own lifestyle show.www.primetimer.com
