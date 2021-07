Murder! We hate it when it happens to us, but we're intrigued when it happens to someone else. Even more so when it happens on TV, which has created one of the most compelling genres of television out there. The disgruntled cops who play by their own rules, the suspicious widow with something to hide, the butler! That damn butler! And better yet, murder mysteries and crime dramas come in all sorts of flavors, so if you want to feel compassion or laugh at someone else's misfortune, there's something out there for you.