Bartow County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Whitfield by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens; Whitfield SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GILMER SOUTHEASTERN WHITFIELD...NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE...GORDON...BARTOW WESTERN PICKENS...SOUTHWESTERN MURRAY AND SOUTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 210 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from Armuchee to Cartersville and Redbud, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Rome, Canton, Cartersville, Calhoun, Adairsville, Euharlee, Emerson, White, Waleska, Kingston, Resaca, Plainville, Shannon, Cassville, Fairmount, Ranger, Pinson, Red Top Mountain State Park, Redbud and Folsom. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

