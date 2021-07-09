‘Marrying Millions’ Star Bill Hutchinson Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Teen
Bill Hutchinson is in serious trouble. The Marrying Millions star was arrested on Wednesday. The crime: alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl. He has since been released on a 30K bond but the case is far from over. It involves a 17-year-old girl who was living with Hutchinson’s family. He is currently engaged to a woman forty years younger than him. His net worth is also around 100 million dollars. However, his whole life could come crumbling down if this all proves to be true.www.tvshowsace.com
Comments / 1