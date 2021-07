Well now is the time to get back to living our lives and getting on with our bad selves! I walked into a store wearing a mask and the grocer said you don’t have to wear a mask! I retorted yes they make it hard to breathe, itches your moustache, hard to read facial expressions and taking it off said: “and it hides my beautiful face!” Yes, a little levity is in order after surviving a friggin global pandemic! I think we should hire a comedian just to get us all back in the groove. I think it is too soon to sing “Happy Days are Here Again” but I am optimistic that things “are getting better all the time, can’t get worse.” Music and arts are in-store and people are hungry for getting back to being together, I have had more hugs in the last month than the whole last year!