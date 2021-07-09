Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Gwinnett, North Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Cobb; DeKalb; Douglas; Gwinnett; North Fulton; Rockdale; South Fulton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH FULTON...NORTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHERN ROCKDALE...COBB...SOUTHWESTERN CHEROKEE DEKALB...SOUTHWESTERN GWINNETT AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH FULTON COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 217 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Sweetwater Creek State Park to Decatur, Chamblee and Woodstock, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Decatur, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Kennesaw, Duluth, Woodstock, Acworth, Snellville, College Park, Lilburn, Chamblee, Holly Springs and Norcross. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
City
Alpharetta, GA
City
Woodstock, GA
County
Cherokee County, GA
City
Holly Springs, GA
City
Lilburn, GA
City
Duluth, GA
City
Roswell, GA
City
Cobb, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Chamblee, GA
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Douglasville, GA
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Norcross, GA
City
Marietta, GA
City
Decatur, GA
City
Acworth, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
County
Douglas County, GA
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Snellville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Northeastern Douglas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy