Miller-Meeks praises Iowa election law changes

KGLO News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA — Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is hailing a new state law that shortened Iowa’s early voting period and shaved an hour off Election Day voting. The law reduced county auditors’ authority to make some election-related decisions and limits who can handle absentee ballots. “Thank goodness Iowa changed election law...

Comments / 0

