New ‘Snake Eyes’ Video Is Hilarious And Educational
We are two weeks out from the theatrical debut of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, which is the occasion for this frankly delightful bit of meta-marketing. The 77-second clip is of course fashioned like the infamous “public service announcement” epilogues that capped every episode of the 1980’s G.I. Joe cartoon. G.I. Joe wasn’t the only mid-80’s afternoon toon to do this. The PSA trope became most closely associated with G.I. Joe, partially due to the “Knowing is half the battle!” catch-phrase that became synonymous with the entire G.I. Joe brand.www.forbes.com
