Tokyo Olympics Fiasco Could Cost $800 Million In Ticket Sales And That’s Just For Starters
After months of gyrations and backflips, any hopes that the Tokyo Olympics could stick the landing collapsed in a heap on the floor Thursday when officials announced that spectators would be barred from the events due to COVID-19 concerns. The Olympics, which commence on July 23, were already delayed for a year. The sudden emergency announcement from tearful Japanese officials Thursday has titanic economic repercussions for the entire ecosystem of venues, broadcasters and sponsors who have shelled out more than $1.2 billion to NBCUniversal alone.www.forbes.com
