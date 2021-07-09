Tokyo Olympics Fiasco Could Cost $800 Million In Ticket Sales And That’s Just For Starters

BOSTON (AP) — Olympic medals dating to 1896, relay torches from several eras, and other Olympic memorabilia are among the items being auctioned by Boston’s RR Auction, just days before the start of the Tokyo games. One of the centerpieces of the auction that opens Thursday is a silver medal from the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896. In those games, silver went to the winners. Given its rarity, it is expected to sell for about $75,000. Another high-profile item is a gold medal from the 1984 U.S. men's basketball team, which could sell for about $70,000.