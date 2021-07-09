Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Want The Best Smoothie In South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls

By Christine Manika
Posted by 
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best things about the summertime is enjoying a nice cold beverage...and I'm not talking about Longnecks. Nothing beats the taste of a mouthwatering, fresh fruit smoothie. Not only is it a great frozen treat, but smoothies are also relatively healthy for you and will totally help you beat the heat in the Sioux Empire. But where do you find the best smoothie in the Sioux Empire and in the state of South Dakota?

973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
681
Followers
3K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoothies#Fresh Fruit#Food Drink#Best Things South Dakota#Nature S Way Juice Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy