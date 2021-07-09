Cancel
All Things Bama Podcast: What Jeremiah Alexander's Commitment Means Plus Where Will Jaden Shackelford End Up?

By Tyler Martin
BamaCentral
 8 days ago
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin dives into 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander's re-commitment to the Crimson Tide and what that entails, breaks down his top five SEC quarterbacks entering the 2021 season and gives his take on the situation with guard Jaden Shackelford.

Alexander is the fourth in-state pledge so far in 2022, joining running back Emmanuel Henderson, defensive back Antonio Kite and linebacker Robert Woodyard. What other Yellow Hammer State recruits is Alabama on the verge of landing? How many more fireworks could the month of July bring to coach Nick Saban and company?

Martin goes in-depth into his top five SEC signal-caller list and discusses who could be the breakout stars at the position in 2021.

Lastly, Shackelford has narrowed his transfer finalists down to Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma. However, he has ruled out a return to Tuscaloosa. What are the pros and cons of each school and which program could offer better professional development?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Is Kyle Pitts the exception to the 'Don't draft rookie TEs' rule?

On one hand, we've got a once-in-a-generation tight end prospect in Kyle Pitts. Pitts managed an extraordinary 1,492 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his 32 games at the University of Florida, the former setting a school record for a tight end. He became the first tight end in 43 years to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman voting. Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end in the common draft era (1967 forward), when the Atlanta Falcons selected him fourth overall in the NFL draft, so it's no surprise that there is plenty of excitement surrounding him in fantasy leagues.
Commit Impact: What Landing Colston Loveland Means For Michigan

Michigan scored a key commitment when three-star 2022 Gooding (Idaho) High tight end Colston Loveland sided with the Wolverines on Friday night. The 6-foot-5. 230-pounder committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah and others. Loveland is the 13th member of Michigan’s...
Jeremiah Alexander

As I am sure many of you saw the 5 star DE from Alabama announced that he will be making his college decision on July 8th, which is his mother's birthday. I am not going to bother anyone over the holiday weekend; however, Clemson was in a good spot as of two weeks ago and he still planned on making it to the Cookout. However, I have heard, but yet to confirm, that he has made one or two trips to Bama this month. Again can not confirm that right now. Honestly would not be surprised if it is Clemson or Bama right now, would be a little surprised if it is UGA not a lot of confidence on their end.
Blue-chip DE Jeremiah Alexander commits to Alabama

After decommitting from Alabama last fall, five-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander announced Thursday he is once again committed to the Crimson Tide. The Class of 2022 recruit is rated as a five star by ESPN and 247 Sports' composite rankings, but is a four-star prospect according to Rivals. He is ESPN's No. 11 overall recruit and 247's No. 16 overall recruit.
What it means: Jake Clifton commits

1.) Commit number nine for Kansas State is linebacker Jake Clifton. He picked the Wildcats over Minnesota, Illinois, Washington State and Missouri. I made sure to mention the Power Five schools tha...
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford officially enters transfer portal

Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, BamaOnLine has learned. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported last week Shackelford intended to place his name in the transfer portal while also keeping his name in the NBA draft process. Matt Zenitz of On3.com was the first to...
AllGators

Florida Gators Lose Out on OT Tyler Booker to Alabama

Editors note: This story has been corrected to correctly identify Tyler Booker’s top five schools before his commitment. The top offensive tackle and one of the best overall players on the Florida Gators' recruiting board is now off the market: IMG Academy (Fla.) lineman Tyler Booker has committed to Alabama over UF, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oregon, he shared via social media on Friday.
What Would All-SEC Look Like Without Bama?

You notice the disclaimer when the Southeastern Conference puts out an all-star team or a poll of coaches: “Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.” And so Alabama gets 6 votes to win the SEC West and Texas A&M gets one and we pretty much know who every SEC West coach voted for. Technically, Alabama is not “my team” in the sense that it is the team for a coach or a sports information director, but it’s the team I cover.
Five-star DE Jeremiah Alexander commits to Alabama Crimson Tide over Clemson Tigers

Alabama beat Clemson on the recruiting trail for five-star defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, who announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday. Alexander is the No. 11-ranked recruit overall and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Alabama. He's a 6-foot-2, 230-pound defensive end, who could also play linebacker, from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.
FanSided

LSU Football: The Ed Orgeron disrespect tour continues

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron led the Tigers to one of the most magical seasons in sports history a little under two years ago. In 2019, LSU dominated their competition while going 15-0 and winning a national championship. The 2019 season should’ve cemented Orgeron’s status as one of the...

