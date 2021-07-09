All Things Bama Podcast: What Jeremiah Alexander's Commitment Means Plus Where Will Jaden Shackelford End Up?

On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin dives into 2022 defensive end Jeremiah Alexander's re-commitment to the Crimson Tide and what that entails, breaks down his top five SEC quarterbacks entering the 2021 season and gives his take on the situation with guard Jaden Shackelford.

Alexander is the fourth in-state pledge so far in 2022, joining running back Emmanuel Henderson, defensive back Antonio Kite and linebacker Robert Woodyard. What other Yellow Hammer State recruits is Alabama on the verge of landing? How many more fireworks could the month of July bring to coach Nick Saban and company?

Martin goes in-depth into his top five SEC signal-caller list and discusses who could be the breakout stars at the position in 2021.

Lastly, Shackelford has narrowed his transfer finalists down to Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma. However, he has ruled out a return to Tuscaloosa. What are the pros and cons of each school and which program could offer better professional development?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts.