New Black- and female-owned tequila company Ego will bring its spirits to San Antonio this summer

San Antonio tequila aficionados may take special interest in Ego Tequila, a new Black- and female-owned tequila brand making its way to the Alamo City this summer. In an industry dominated by white men and celebrity vanity brands, Rikki Kelly, the owner of the DFW-based company, is making waves as the first Black woman in the state — and third in the country — to launch a tequila line.