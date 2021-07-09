Cancel
San Antonio, TX

New Black- and female-owned tequila company Ego will bring its spirits to San Antonio this summer

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Antonio tequila aficionados may take special interest in Ego Tequila, a new Black- and female-owned tequila brand making its way to the Alamo City this summer. In an industry dominated by white men and celebrity vanity brands, Rikki Kelly, the owner of the DFW-based company, is making waves as the first Black woman in the state — and third in the country — to launch a tequila line.

