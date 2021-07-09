Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Gorgeous Climbing Plants, Outdoor Home Decorating with Flowering Vines

lushome.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlowering vines give an old-time fairy-tale look to homes and gardens. Spectacular flowering plants, climbers, and creepers are versatile, practical, and beautiful landscaping ideas. Flowering vines can stay close to the ground working as ground covers, or climb on decorating trellises, arbors, and fences. Flowering climbers are fantastic garden decorations and eye-catching accents that can amplify the appeal of walkways and entrance door designs.

www.lushome.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowering Plants#Climbing Plants#Plant#Outdoor Home Decorating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

The 12 Perennial Flowers That Live the Longest

This week, Lisa Watters-Lain Arizona’s Garden Gal of Watters Garden Center in Prescott, AZ discusses which flowers have the longest lifespan, which perennial flowers bloom all summer, and the best perennial flowers for Prescott. It’s frustrating to design a new flowerbed around your favorite perennial flowers, like delphiniums, Shasta daisies,...
Gardeningbigeasymagazine.com

5 Plants Everyone Should Have in Their Home

As summer rolls around and the weather warms up for most of us, it’s time to start considering how to bring nature into your home and keep it there over winter. Studies have shown that having plants and greenery around us all the time improves air quality and mental health, but that doesn’t mean that caring for plants is the easiest thing to do.
AnimalsWHNT-TV

How to manage Japanese Beetle chewing on your plants

If you have plants or flowers in your yard, eventually, you are going to encounter bugs. Bugs such as caterpillars, worms, or beetles are all types of chewing bugs, and Japanese Beetles are becoming more of a problem. Japanese Beetles are small copper-colored with a metallic blue-green head. They tend to resemble a smaller version of a June bug. For most of the year, Japanese Beetles are fat white grub worms that live in the soil and feed off the roots of your lawn.
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

12 Above-the-Bed Decor Ideas That Will Transform the Look of Your Entire Bedroom

When it comes to decorating the space above your bed, sometimes it's easier said than done, and your bedroom wall winds up bare for a solid chunk of time (hey, we've all been there). However, if you are looking to up the creative edge of your bedroom and make your bed the focal point of the room, a little "oomph" over the bed never hurt. Lucky for you, we've found a handful of creative solutions for above-the-bed decor that are worth saving to your Pinterest board. From framed art pieces to macrame wall hangings to string lights galore, these ideas are perfect for both a bedroom or dorm room (some ideas you can even DIY!). If you want a little inspo for your current living situation, have a look at the 12 aesthetically pleasing bedroom pictures we adore, ahead.
AnimalsBHG

The 8 Best Hummingbird Feeders to Attract Pollinators to Your Garden

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Pollinators such as hummingbirds are fun and fascinating garden visitors, but they're also an integral part of the ecosystem. So, the more of them you can attract, the better. Certain blooms, like the ones in this vertical flower kit, help draw hummingbirds to your landscape, but a hummingbird feeder (or two) can also invite the little winged creatures to stop by. Plus, these hummingbird feeders make pretty garden decorations on their own. Just pick out your favorite feeder, fill it with store-bought nectar ($9, Chewy) or add in homemade nectar, hang it outside, and (try to) patiently wait for hummingbirds to arrive.
GardeningTree Hugger

15 Best Plants for Flower Beds

Flower beds make wonderful additions to an outdoor space, providing vibrant pops of color and floral arrangements that can give off a year-round feeling of springtime. Depending on your climate and gardening experience, it is important to create an appropriate plan for your flower bed layout. For example, do you want annuals that will bloom during the peak of summer or perennials that have a shorter bloom time but return again the following year? Here are 15 of the best plants for flower beds.
Home & Gardendigsdigs.com

35 Welcoming And Beautiful Farmhouse Porches

Private outdoor spaces are luxury, we all suddenly understood it, and if you are a happy owner of a porch, large enough for placing some furniture, turn it into your ultimate relaxation oasis! I’d suggest to stick to a style that guarantees coziness and feeling at ease – farmhouse style. Here are some ideas to decorate and style a farmhouse porch that may inspire you to create one yourself.
GardeningToledo Blade

Poison hemlock: The plant that keeps popping up

Have you ever had a horticulture experience where someone pointed out a plant to you, something that you weren’t familiar with, and then you began to notice it everywhere?. The plant that was new to you was just not on your radar and went unnoticed no matter how obvious it actually was. At the same time, its numbers can increase and populations can expand, resulting in your seeing it more and more.
GardeningForbes

10 Best Front Yard Landscaping Ideas

As a homeowner, you probably already know about the importance of curb appeal (perhaps your home’s curb appeal is the reason the property caught your eye in the first place?). Not only does it impact the amount of money your property can fetch on the real estate market, but it also plays a significant role in how you feel about your home each time you pull into the driveway—as well as the impression your neighbors get when they pass by.
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

13 Beautiful DIY Flower Pot Ideas for Your Porch or Garden

Flower pots are standard gardening equipment. Together, flower pot size, shape, texture, and color help define a garden space, balcony, or patio and add personality and presence. Gardeners can use the landscape’s natural slope and curve to help determine where and how to step outside of the flower pot norm.
Gardeningbobvila.com

How To: Change Hydrangea Color

Hydrangeas are one of the only types of flowers that can change color. The change in hue happens in response to the availability of aluminum. These gorgeous landscaping plants are like pH alarms for the garden. Planting them near pH-sensitive plants allows gardeners to keep tabs on soil pH levels. Blue or bluish-purple blooms typically signify acidic soil (pH under 6.0), while pink or reddish flowers signify pH that’s alkaline (above 7.0). A pH between 6 and 7 will net purple or pinkish-blue blooms.
Environmentlushome.com

Super Green Design Ideas to Recycle Old Windows, 55 DIY Home Decorating Projects

Creative ways to recycle old windows offer fantastic home decorating projects and backyard ideas. There is a way to recycle anything for improving and decorating backyards and home interiors. Take a look at the Lushome collection of unique, beautiful Green designs that demonstrate how to recycle old wood windows for DIY home accents, cabinets, yard decorations. Here are fabulous design ideas to check out.
Gardeningbendmagazine.com

5 Drought-Resistant Plants for High Desert Landscaping

The best way to start conserving water in your landscaping is to use plants that don’t require much at all. We asked Amy Jo Detweiler, associate horticulturist for the OSU Extension office here in Central Oregon, to share her top plant choices for a water-wise landscape. For more ideas on drought-friendly trees, shrubs and flowers well-suited to the high desert, visit a local nursery or download Detweiler’s guide, Water-wise Gardening in Central Oregon, a publication of the OSU Extension service. When initially planted, even a native plant requires supplemental irrigation until its root system are established. In the longterm, a plant with a healthier root system requires less water.
Burnet County, TXThe Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

IN THE GARDEN: Friendly people, friendly hummingbirds

From the first fly-by in mid-March through the summer frenzy, we are fascinated by hummingbirds. Ever ask yourself: Aren’t hummers friendly? Sit back and relax and read some fantabulous information in support of this theory. First, hummingbirds are extremely intelligent. You’ve heard about an elephant's memory? Well, a hummer could...
Interior Designlushome.com

Island Bed Design Ideas Adding Interest to Yard Landscaping

An island bed is a unique idea that brings color, various textures, and heights into the landscape. Islands beds beautify yard landscaping and add interest to green lawns. Here is the Lushome collection of gorgeous and creative design ideas. Check it out to see how island beds with flowers, shrubs, and trees break the monotony of green lawns and add surprising accents to yard landscaping.
Gardeningnowhabersham.com

Add a little sparkle to your garden. Win a hydrangea.

The night skies will be lighting up with fireworks over the next few days. Why not light up your landscape with a hydrangea?. Our monthly Green Thumb Gardening contest kicks off today with a chance to win an Endless Summer hydrangea. Isn’t the sound of that exciting? Flowers and plants come and go this time of year but this hydrangea is there for the long haul, blooming from spring until fall.
Home & GardenPosted by
Tyla

Woman Transforms Her Garden With £9 Shower Curtain Hack

With warmer weather on the horizon, people across the country are now looking for ways to refresh their gardens. One woman found an incredibly creative way to transform her outdoor space from a bland wilderness into a blossoming French chateau' - thanks to an £9 optical illusion shower curtain. When...
AnimalsWHNT-TV

Butterfly Bush or forms of Butterfly Weeds may look different, but both attract Butterflies

All plants have a botanical or scientific name, and it is their only true identity, but plants also have different and sometimes more than one common name. A common name for plants can be named after a person, what it looks like or what the plant does. For instance, butterfly weed and butterfly bush are different plants, but they both attract butterflies and have “butterfly” in their name.

Comments / 0

Community Policy