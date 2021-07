Good news! Millions of eligible parents received their first child tax credit payment via direct deposit on Thursday -- though paper checks may take a little longer to arrive by mail. But if you got your money, how do you know everything adds up? Did you get more than expected? Will you have to pay back the IRS if so? And what if you didn't get a check, but should have? We'll help you answer these questions with our child tax credit calculator. You'll have an idea of how much you're supposed to get after a few questions.