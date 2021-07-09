Can Travel Really Make You Happier?
A 2021 study in the journal of Tourism Analysis shows that frequent travelers are happier with their lives than people who don't travel at all. The study results indicate that respondents attaching personal importance to tourism are more likely to gather travel-relevant information, therefore are more likely to go on vacations than those who are not often thinking about their next trip. It is also found that frequent travelers are more satisfied with their life.www.shermanstravel.com
