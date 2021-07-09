Can Travel Really Make You Happier?

Nutmeg has been around for millennia. And as innocent as the spice may appear nestled in our home kitchen cabinets, it has caused quite a stir over the years. The first recorded uses of the versatile and treasured warm spice trace back to first century Rome. Fast-forward to the 1600s, a time during which nutmeg possessed enough value to literally rouse wars between nations. In order to control the nutmeg supply in the East Indies, the Netherlands massacred and enslaved the people of Banda, a group of Indonesian islands. Years later, the Dutch traded the entire island of Manhattan for a British-owned island that produced the spice and continued to rule all spice islands until the onset of World War II (via The Spruce Eats). But how could a seemingly simple seasoning cause so much conflict?