Sharon Stone Shoots Down Rumors She’s Dating 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 8 days ago

Sharon Stone is hilariously denying she’s dating rapper RMR … and we say hilarious because she couldn’t stop laughing when a photog raised the rumor about her and the 25-year-old. Sharon was out Thursday in Beverly Hills with her son, Roan, when paps asked whether it’s true she’s dating the...

