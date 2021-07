Gwen Stefani is loving her married life with Blake Shelton so much, she is taking ownership over her new last name. As captured on video posted by a fan named Paisley on Twitter, the newlyweds decided to make a quick stop to perform a few tunes in their adopted hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. During their spontaneous time on stage, Shelton let Stefani take it away by singing some of her No Doubt tracks. While introducing the song, “Don’t Speak,” Shelton pumped his wife up by giving her a humbling shoutout.