Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sunrise Technologies Recognized as a Finalist for Two 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, Dynamics 365 Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft 2021 Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year and Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Sunrise Technologies was the only partner to receive recognition in both the Retail and CPG categories.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Manufacturing Companies#Microsoft Partner Of#Prweb#Cpg#Commerce#Global Partner Solutions#Channel Sales#Channel Chief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessLumia UK

Microsoft India announces country awards to recognize partner excellence

New Delhi, July 16, 2021: Microsoft India today announced country winners of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The local awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Embee, and PWC were recognized as Cloud Innovation Partners of the Year. Hanu, Softline, and Sonata Software were awarded the Technology Partners of the Year in Azure, Security and Business Applications, respectively. EY was recognized as the Gamechanger of the Year in the country.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global and China Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market 2026: IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Accenture, AWS, Oracle, Infosys, Bitfury, Factom, Guardtime, ARK, Auxesis Group, Nyiax, Metax, BTL, Voise, Bloq, Clearcoin, Decent, Synereo, Brainbot Technologies, Bigchaindb, Iprodoos

﻿The Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market research report is intended to elaborate market opportunities and the potential for the producers, suppliers, merchants, business managers and other shareholders in the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market. The research report is curated with an aim to provide comprehensive and actionable insights that could enable the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment industry market participants take rightful decisions in terms of investments and other important decisions to secure a better place in the market. The data gathered in the report is appropriately tabulated and classified to analyze the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment market.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global and China Cloud System Management Software Market 2026: BMC Software, VMware, Broadcom, Orcale, Cisco Systems, IBM Corp, Red Hat, Servicenow, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Adaptive Computing, Dell, HP, Redhat

The Cloud System Management Software market research offers valuable insight into the current state of the local and markets. Similarly, the Cloud System Management Software market study includes a variety of user-friendly presentations and diagrams, such as maps, pie charts, and graphs that depict the percentage of different service providers’ strategies used in the market. A systematic evaluation, primary research interviews, and secondary research findings were used to construct this research report. The Cloud System Management Software research report also contains a comprehensive quantitative and qualitative study of data collected by company analysts as well as the perspectives of leaders at key points in the customer value chain.
BusinessTimes Union

Zaloni Named 2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year

Zaloni recognized for its achievement in helping customers streamline data migration and by enabling modernization. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Zaloni™, an award-winning leader in data management and DataOps, today announced that it has been named the “2021 MongoDB Technology Partner of the Year” by MongoDB, the leading modern general-purpose database platform. The award recognizes Zaloni’s ability to drive data modernization and enable new analytics use cases for customers.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Acquires Bluetab; Terms Undisclosed

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced an agreement to acquire Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM's data services consulting practice to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy. "The outside-in digital transformation of...
IndustryStamford Advocate

ESP Logistics Technology Forms Partnership with Gannett Fleming, Acquires GeoDecisions' Track Platform

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a SaaS solutions firm that provides disparate logistics operating systems with a common intraoperative supply chain connectivity platform, is today announcing that it has formed an equity partnership with Gannett Fleming and acquired the firm's GeoDecisions Track platform. Saybrook Management, a strategic investor, operator, and advisor in logistics, productivity enhancement, and technology for the past 30 years, led the technology acquisition and joint venture transaction.
Businessaithority.com

IBM to Acquire Bluetab to Expand Data and Hybrid Cloud Consulting Services in Europe and Latin America

Helping Clients Generate Business Value From Data and AI to Create New Customer Experiences and Redefine Operations. IBM announced an agreement to acquire Bluetab Solutions Group, S.L. to extend its portfolio of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Bluetab will become a strategic part of IBM’s data services consulting practice to further advance its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.
Technologyaithority.com

Quantcast Joins The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, announced that the Quantcast Platform has joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program. The Quantcast Platform is a new and modern intelligent audience platform that empowers marketers, publishers, and advertisers to know and grow their audiences. By joining the Gartner Customer First program, Quantcast commits to building trust and credibility through encouraging reviews from all customers and recognizing the benefits of honest, unbiased, and direct feedback. Quantcast is the only vendor in Gartner Peer Insights ad tech market to join the program.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Leadspace Welcomes Bob Strohmeyer as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Leadspace, the leading business-to-business (B2B) customer data platform (CDP) provider, announced Bob Strohmeyer as its chief customer officer. Joining the Leadspace mission to give enterprise companies a single source of truth for customer intelligence, Strohmeyer brings a wealth of expertise and a fanatical focus on helping clients achieve measurable business results.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Microsoft Canada recognizes Bulletproof as the winner of the 2021 Security Impact Award

Canadian honor follows global nod as winner of the 2021 Security Microsoft Partner of the Year. FREDERICTON, NB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bulletproof is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Security Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Woolpert Fully Reopens Offices in North America; Employees Offered Flexible Schedules

DAYTON, Ohio (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Woolpert is fully reopening its offices in North America today, 16 months after employees were asked to shelter in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The international architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm has 42 offices in three countries and a staff of more than 1,300. The enforcement of masks at each office will align with the laws of each state or region, and vaccinations will not be required of Woolpert employees unless mandated by a client per a specific project.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Aptean Launches Integrated CRM for its Food and Beverage ERP Solutions

Cloud-Based Solution Enables Improved Customer Service and Increased Efficiency. Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of new, integrated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software for their Food and Beverage Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) products. The integration of CRM and ERP will enable Food and Beverage customers to view orders, timelines, complaints and follow-ups without ever leaving their ERP system.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Former Senior Manager of Global Quality Systems at Illumina, Joins NDA Partners as Expert Consultant

ROCHELLE, Va. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. NDA Partners President Earle Martin announced today that Shelley Wistar, former Senior Manager of Global Quality Systems at Illumina, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Ms. Wistar is a quality assurance professional with more than 33 years of experience in ISO 13485:2016 quality management systems, auditing and gap remediation, quality planning and process improvement, quality management system training, and application of quality systems to Phase 1 drug development. She is an Exemplar Global ISO 13485:2016 certified Lead Auditor and ASQ-certified Quality Auditor.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Royal Media Acquires The Foster Report

Royal Media (Royal), a leading specialized information company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Foster Report (Foster) and its associated assets from Concentric Energy Publications, a Concentric Energy Advisors company. Foster provides news coverage and analysis on the regulations and policies affecting the oil, electricity, and natural...
IndustryStamford Advocate

TPx Recognized as Top MSP on Channel Futures MSP 501

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, connectivity and cloud communications, has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. TPx has been selected as one of the technology...
Colorado StateStamford Advocate

Industrial 3D Printing Company Launches in Colorado with the Vision to Help Revitalize American Manufacturing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Where is American manufacturing heading in the future? With a globalized supply chain and many companies outsourcing manufacturing overseas and across borders, some speculate that the future of ‘American Made’ may not be so prolific. However, there is one technology breaking away from this trend and sparking a renewed vitality into American manufacturing. “The enormous potential of 3D printing (also known as additive manufacturing) to reshape supply chains, reduce manufacturing costs and lead times, and revolutionize design for manufacturing processes is leading the way for the future of American industry,” says Jason Korbelik, CEO of Precision Additive.
SoftwareTechRadar

Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM review

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an advanced CRM software solution with a powerful inbuilt AI, best suited for medium-to-large businesses. While it does have a steep learning curve, its advanced capabilities are second to none. Customer relationship management (CRM) software is a tool that enables businesses to better engage with their...
Economyaithority.com

Accela Recognized As The Winner of 2021 Microsoft US Partner Awards For Government Partner Of The Year And Community Response

Accela, one of the leading providers of cloud-based solutions for government, yesterday announced that it was awarded two 2021 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Awards for “Government Partner of the Year” and “Community Response.” The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The MSUS Awards complement the global Microsoft Partner of the Year award program and recognize U.S.-specific partner impact. Accela’s SaaS solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, equip state and local governments with the technology to make essential government functions seamless while also helping them to navigate through significant challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Icertis Recognized As The Winner Of 2021 Microsoft AI Partner Of The Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has won the Artificial Intelligence (AI) 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award and been named a Finalist of the Global ISV Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the fourth year in a row. Icertis was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy