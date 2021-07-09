Cancel
Technology

Regtech Suade Labs Adds Mansfield Building Society to its Client Portfolio, Company to Use Suade’s Reporting Tools

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMansfield Building Society will be using the full-service offering provided by Suade Labs’ Regtech (regulatory technology) to address it reporting requirements. Suade Labs currently provides end-to-end automation of regulatory reporting for financial institutions, with customers including global tier 1 banking institutions, regional banks, and building societies as well. Suade claims...

