Regtech Suade Labs Adds Mansfield Building Society to its Client Portfolio, Company to Use Suade’s Reporting Tools

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector is experiencing a massive expansion amidst the global pandemic that is moving retail online and causing consumers to be more deliberate with their funds. This trend is especially pronounced amongst Millennials and Generation Z, who have defined a new push towards smarter finances. Amidst this paradigm shift, the UK-based BNPL provider, Zilch, has singled itself out as one of the most exciting companies to watch in the space. Often billed as the next fintech unicorn, the company recently announced that it has raised $80 million in fresh funding and has been valued at $500 million. Read on for a look at the announcement and how the brand is changing the BNPL space.