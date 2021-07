First the West Virginia Mountaineers secured a four-star quarterback in Nicco Marchiol, then yesterday they secured a four-star cornerback in Jacolby Spells and today, the day after our celebration of independence, the Mountaineers have secured a four-star running back in Justin Williams. Williams, a 6’-0, 200 pound machine, has shown that he can do it all. He had a great junior season when he rushed for over 1,400 yards and caught almost 300 yards of passes while scoring 19 touchdowns. The fact that Williams had a good season doesn’t mean that he was going to rest on his accomplishments.