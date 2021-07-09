Exxon in Cypress under investigation after drivers couldn't start cars after filling up gas

Several drivers are wondering what they pumped into their gas tanks after filling up at an Exxon Mobil in Cypress, and now a state agency is investigating. On Monday, several drivers told KPRC 2 they encountered serious engine problems at the gas station located at the corner of Farm to Market Road 529 and Barker Cypress Road. Some reported their cars wouldn't start at all, and some said their cars started but quickly stalled after traveling a short distance.