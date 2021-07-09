Cancel
Omaha, NE

Founder of Omaha Sports Academy charged with stealing over $400,000 from organization

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267oJw_0asIEo9R00
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(OMAHA, Neb.) The founder of an Omaha athletic development facility was charged with allegedly diverting money into his personal account, KETV Omaha reported.

Robert Franzese, 48, was charged with two felonies after authorities learned he stole over $400,000 from Omaha Sports Academy over a five-year span, according to a Douglas County Court affidavit.

The Omaha Police Department received the report from a co-owner of Fast Break Sports when OSA received a bill for a tournament last August.

Further investigation found 32 bank transfers totaling $399,060 to accounts in Franzese's name.

OSA fired Franzese in May and the organization believes there may be an extra $60,000 missing from tournament gate receipts.

Franzese surrendered to police on July 7 and is facing up to 40 years in prison for theft by unlawful taking.

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

