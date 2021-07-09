Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Hear Our New Podcast on the Genesis of Genesis

By Brian Hiatt
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since its beginnings as a group of British schoolboys in 1967, Genesis has had one of the weirdest journeys of any band, with a successful lead-singer transplant (drummer Phil Collins took over for Peter Gabriel in 1976) leading to an improbable jump from prog-rock pioneers to adult-contemporary hitmakers. With the...

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Sebastian Bach
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Donald Fagen
Person
John Legend
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Stephen Malkmus
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Scott Weiland
Person
Halsey
Person
Julian Casablancas
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Bob Seger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Genesis#British#Rolling Stone Music Now#National#Zombies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Related
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke’s Life and Legacy Focus of New Spotify Podcast Series

The life and death of Pop Smoke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast series from Spotify and Complex Networks. The six-episode Complex Subject: Pop Smoke — premiering on July 20th, which would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday — highlights the late Brooklyn drill rapper who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 20 just as his career was taking off. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke is hosted by Pop Smoke’s close friend DJ Pvnch, who will also take part in a live conversation on Spotify’s Greenroom with Danyel Smith, Shawn Setaro, and TT Torrez on July 20th to discuss the life and legacy of Pop Smoke and celebrate his birthday. This Friday, July 17th, will also see the release of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which follows 2020’s, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released just five months after the rapper’s death. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.  
MusicPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Clairo On How the Carpenters, Paul Simon, and Her New Dog Inspired Her Latest Album

In 2019, Claire Cottrill released Immunity, her debut album, the same evening that she reached another career milestone: performing at Madison Square Garden. Having risen to fame practically overnight with the viral hit “Pretty Girl”—its lo-fi music video currently sits at 75 million-plus views on YouTube—Cottrill previewed the album for thousands of people nightly as she opened for Khalid on his Free Spirit World Tour.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Spotify Taps Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, Japanese Breakfast for ‘Live at Electric Lady’ EP Series

Patti Smith, Jon Batiste, and Japanese Breakfast are among the artists set to contribute to a new Spotify EP series, Live at Electric Lady. Each participating artist will share a short collection of songs recorded live at the famed New York City studio. The artists were encouraged to play their own songs, as well as covers by the many artists who have recorded at Electric Lady over the years.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE To Guest On New JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Album

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine makes a guest appearance on the new album from John 5. The former MARILYN MANSON and current ROB ZOMBIE guitarist revealed Mustaine's participation in the project during a new interview with Marci Wiser of the 95.5 KLOS radio station. Speaking about his upcoming LP, which is...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss and Cinderella Keyboardist Gary Corbett Dies

Keyboardist Gary Corbett, best known for his touring work with Kiss and Cinderella, has died after a battle with cancer. Corbett's death was confirmed by his sister in a post on his Facebook page. "Those who knew Gary know that we and the world of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul," she wrote. "The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding."
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Billy Bragg Announces New Album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’

Billy Bragg has announced his new album The Million Things That Never Happened, the British singer-songwriter and activist’s first collection of new music in four years. Ahead of the LP’s October 8th release via Cooking Vinyl, Bragg has dropped the first single “I Will Be Your Shield,” which he called the “heart and soul of the album.” “I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music — that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in...
Musicseattlepi.com

Wyclef Jean on Scoring 'The Chi,' Bob Marley and His New Music App, Sodo

Wyclef Jean has always loved composing, and now he’s been at it full-time on season four of Showtime’s “The Chi.” This season picks up with Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) meeting potential adoptive parents for her child, and Kevin (Alex Hibbert) telling his girlfriend Jemma (Judae’a Brown) that he loves her. Creator...
Musicmojo4music.com

MOJO 334 – September 2021: David Bowie

THIS MONTH’S MOJO MAGAZINE bursts with big names. David Bowie’s friends and bandmates – plus the elusive Tony Defries – relive the beauty and daring of Hunky Dory on the occasion of its 50th birthday. Only 30 but no less potent, we revisit Nirvana’s Nevermind with Krist Novoselic, Butch Vig and more. Jimi Hendrix’s lost Joni Mitchell tape is uncovered. Bruce Springsteen’s glory days are exposed. We explore the tenacity of The Hollies, the tragedy of Bill Evans, and Jeff Wayne’s indestructible War Of The Worlds. Plus: Elvis Costello en espagnol; Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire says sorry. And: The Beach Boys; Blackbeard; David Wiffen; Kevin Coyne; George Harrison; Prince; Villagers. Then it’s all back to Jakob Dylan’s!
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch BTS Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.” In the clip, the group perform the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography. The track appears on the “Butter” CD single, which dropped earlier this month and also houses instrumental versions of each of the songs. “Permission to Dance” was cowritten by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac,...
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Album Guide: Metallica

Rolling Stone’s Essential Albums guides survey an iconic artist’s discography, breaking down their finest LPs into three tiers: Must-Haves, Further Listening, and Going Deeper. We also recommend key songs from other releases. When James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich formed Metallica in 1981, they were a couple of pimply faced, adrenaline-starved...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy