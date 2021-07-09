Police in Kenmore investigating stolen car on Hazeltine Avenue

Police in Kenmore say they are investigating a car theft on Hazeltine Avenue, Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows the car was stolen around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say a police report was filed Friday morning and an investigation is underway.

The owner of the vehicle posted about their vehicle being stolen on Reddit , saying it is a 2011 BMW 335xi with gold exhaust tips.

Officers say car thefts in Kenmore are rare.