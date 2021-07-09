Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter share the secret to married life on their 75th wedding anniversary

Posted by 
Eugene Post
Eugene Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i65Ga_0asIEbg000

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are celebrating a milestone that very few ever reach: their 75th wedding anniversary.

The longest living married couple in the United States have been married for 85 years, and currently the Carters hold the title for the longest-married presidential couple at 75 years.

Previously, former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush held that title. When Barbara died in April 2018, the Bushes had been married for 73 years and 111 days.

The Carters married on July 7, 1946 in their hometown of Plains, Georgia where the two nonagenarians still live.

And that’s where they’ll celebrate their milestone anniversary. The couple will be the center of attention when guests come to gather in Plains to toast to the Carters.

“We have too many people invited,” Rosalynn said. “I’m actually praying for some turndowns and regrets.”

The couple’s story begins in Plains, Georgia when Jimmy was just three years old.

His mother had taken him to see their neighbor’s new baby, Rosalynn. Little did anyone know that the two would get married.

As Rosalynn got older and became friends with the neighborhood kids, she became friendly with Ruth Carter, Jimmy’s sister.

She remembered Ruth kept a photo of her brother on her bedroom wall, and Rosalynn “fell in love with that picture.”

“Mother always said I married him because of his uniform,” she said.

Jimmy, 96, first met Rosalynn, 93, when he was home on break from the Naval Academy.

He felt they were a match and asked her out on a date.

“She was beautiful and innocent, and there was a resonance,” he told People.

Although there was some initial pushback from Rosalynn – she continued to date while attending college – the two eventually wed one month after she graduated.

She reportedly promised her father while he was on his deathbed that she wouldn’t marry before she finished school, and she made sure to keep her promise.

The beginning of their marriage found them moving around the country as Jimmy was assigned deployments in either the Atlantic or Pacific fleets. And while one may think the spouse of someone in the United States Navy may not like the constant moving, Rosalynn didn’t mind at all.

“I had been self-sufficient and independent from my mother and Jimmy’s mother,” she told The New York Times.

So when Jimmy told her he was giving up his career in the Navy so they could grow their family in Plains, Georgia, she was annoyed.

It was a move – making tough family decisions – Jimmy said he regretted.

But their disagreements never lasted long.

In 2012, Jimmy joked that the couple’s worst decision they ever made was when they wrote a book together.

“It’s the worst problem we’ve ever had since we’ve been married,” Jimmy joked to Piers Morgan.

Anyone would find it difficult to make to 75 years of marriage, not just because of the stresses of every day life, but not everyone is fortunate to live long enough to celebrate such a milestone.

But the Carters have been by each others’ side through it all.

Rosalynn was there throughout Jimmy’s presidency where she became his closest adviser. After the they left the White House and the couple returned to the home they built in Plains, Georgia, it was Rosalynn who managed the family peanut business.

Comments / 0

Eugene Post

Eugene Post

Eugene, OR
2K+
Followers
170
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Eugene Post is your go-to for Eugene news, community info and event info website. We provide you with the latest breaking news, photos, and videos straight from the source. Eugene Post covers stories that are important to the people who live and work in Eugene, on topics such as education, public safety, environment, recreation and youth development.

 https://eugenedailypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bush
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Rosalynn Carter
Person
Piers Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carter Center#Wedding Anniversary#Carters#The Naval Academy#The United States Navy#The New York Times#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy