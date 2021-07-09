Jed Hoyer explains why Cubs can avoid a full rebuild

Does anyone else find it funny that The Athletic cited sources to report that the Cubs are “beginning the process of becoming sellers” when Jed Hoyer flat-out said as much on Thursday? Hell, they’ve already begun the process of becoming the cellar with an 11-game losing streak that’s part of dropping 18 of their last 23 games. With virtually no chance of making the playoffs and a huge chunk of the roster uncommitted after this season, big names are going to be traded.