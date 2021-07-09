Jed Hoyer explains why Cubs can avoid a full rebuild
On the Laurence Holmes Show, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer expressed his belief that the organization can trade core players while still avoiding a big rebuild.www.audacy.com
On the Laurence Holmes Show, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer expressed his belief that the organization can trade core players while still avoiding a big rebuild.www.audacy.com
All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.https://www.audacy.com/670thescore
Comments / 0