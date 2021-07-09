Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jed Hoyer explains why Cubs can avoid a full rebuild

By Laurence Holmes Show
Posted by 
670 The Score
670 The Score
 8 days ago

On the Laurence Holmes Show, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer expressed his belief that the organization can trade core players while still avoiding a big rebuild.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
179
Followers
988
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfonso Soriano
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Jeff Samardzija
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Theo Epstein
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Pedro Strop
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBtheScore

Cubs' Hoyer ready to sell after losing streak: 'Life comes at you fast'

The Chicago Cubs snapped an 11-game losing streak Wednesday, but that win was probably too little, too late for their postseason hopes. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer all but acknowledged that reality Thursday. While it appeared as though the Cubs might make a surprise run at the playoffs thanks to a hot start, Hoyer admitted the recent skid altered the front office's approach to the upcoming trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Time’s up for Jed Hoyer to show us he has a plan forward

Jed Hoyer traded the top of the Chicago Cubs rotation and the best backup catcher in MLB to San Diego. Then, I guess he went on vacation. You remember Jed Hoyer, right? President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs? Theo Epstein’s long time number two guy and his replacement after Epstein left for his audition at MLB to become the next Commissioner.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs, David Ross React to Joc Pederson's Trade: ‘That Stinks'

PHOENIX – Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross talk enough that Hoyer’s calls aren’t guaranteed to be trade related. This time of year, however, there’s always the chance that one starts with “I’ve got a couple things to talk to you about.”. Thursday morning, Ross...
MLBbleachernation.com

Jed Hoyer Speaks: When to Pull the Trigger on Buy-Sell, Lack of Walks, Returns from Injury, Pitching, More

Every loss makes Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer’s path a little more clear. I won’t say it makes his job easier, though, because even if all the losing ultimately compels him to sell off later this month without the dour optics of a white flag, it will still be incumbent upon him to actually net good returns for anything moved. But I guess he could probably start making some phone calls to optimize the market?
MLBcubsinsider.com

Quantifying Hope: Cubs’ Playoff Odds Drop Below 5% as Hoyer Hangs ‘For Sale’ Signs

The Cubs opened June with an 8-4 mark that included two wins in their sweep of the Padres at Wrigley, a series win in San Diego, and a sweep of the Cardinals back home in Chicago. They were 11 games over .500 and stood tied atop the division with the Brewers, spurring hopes that July would see them add to the roster in preparation for a stretch run.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘We knew it was going to be a slog’: As the Chicago Cubs try to recapture their May magic, Jed Hoyer must assess the big picture as the July 30 trade deadline looms

After enduring a tough June slate, the calendar finally turned for the Chicago Cubs, and with it came some good news. The Cubs got a best-case scenario to kick off an important weekend series against a Cincinnati Reds team threatening to overtake them for second place in the NL Central. Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Patrick Wisdom all were in the lineup for Friday night’s series opener after ...
MLBchatsports.com

Jed Hoyer says Cubs’ plans at trade deadline have changed

A lot can change in 11 days. When the Cubs combined for a no-hitter June 24 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, they were in first place in their division and their path through the July trade deadline looked like they could be bolstering the roster for a playoff run.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

How Trade Calls to Cubs' Jed Hoyer Shifted in Wake of Skid

Trade calls to Hoyer shifted in wake of skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The nature of teams’ calls to Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has shifted over the past couple weeks. “Eleven days ago, we were fully on the buy side of this transaction (period), and...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Is Hoyer ready to unload some star Cubs players?

Die-hard Cubs fans know all about the long list of their team's collapses. Many would consider the top three to be the 1969 meltdown, the 1984 squad blowing a 2-0 series lead in the NLCS to the Padres, and Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS when the Marlins erased a 3-0 deficit with an 8-run eighth.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Will Kris Bryant, Javier Báez or Anthony Rizzo be traded? 5 questions facing the Chicago Cubs in the 2nd half of the 2021 season.

The Chicago Cubs kick off their second half Friday in Arizona against the worst team in baseball. Perhaps their three-game series with the Diamondbacks gets the Cubs back on track after losing 13 of their last 15 games heading into the All-Star break — or perhaps it further cements their seller status at the trade deadline. Here are five questions for the Cubs as they face a decision on the ...
MLBMLB

Cubs get 1B prospect from Braves for Joc

CHICAGO -- Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer made it clear last week that he was fielding calls on his players and listening was the prudent approach. Atlanta was one of the clubs reaching out. On Thursday night, the Cubs completed a trade with the Braves, sending veteran outfielder...
MLBchatsports.com

Jed Hoyer Wants to Avoid ‘Rebuild’ Label Even Though Actions May Say Otherwise

Does anyone else find it funny that The Athletic cited sources to report that the Cubs are “beginning the process of becoming sellers” when Jed Hoyer flat-out said as much on Thursday? Hell, they’ve already begun the process of becoming the cellar with an 11-game losing streak that’s part of dropping 18 of their last 23 games. With virtually no chance of making the playoffs and a huge chunk of the roster uncommitted after this season, big names are going to be traded.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Trading Joc Pederson starts the Chicago Cubs’ sell-off. Who will be next to go before the trade deadline?

The Chicago Cubs began their sell-off Thursday night by sending Joc Pederson to the Atlanta Braves for a Class A prospect. But it doesn’t even rate as an appetizer for what’s to come. Dealing the 29-year-old Pederson for 23-year-old first baseman Bryce Ball is like getting free breadsticks before the main meal. It may halt your hunger cravings, but it’s really just a way to pass time while ...
MLBchatsports.com

A lengthy rebuild for the Chicago Cubs? Not so fast, says Jed Hoyer

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has made it pretty clear the team will be focusing on the future for the remainder of 2021. This will include trading veterans, possibly including “core” pieces, and looking to get future assets in return. How much of the team will be traded away will be seen within the next few weeks. Regardless, Hoyer has stated he does not plan this to be like the Theo Epstein rebuild he helped coordinate in 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy