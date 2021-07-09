Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Apple Loop: Faster iPhone Leaks, MacBook Pro Supply Issues, Massive iPhone WiFi Problem

By Ewan Spence
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes the superstitious iPhone 13, the cheapest 5G iPhone, massive iOS security problems, MacBook Pro supply issues, 2022’s powerful MacBook Air, the fight for the Right to Repair, and Apple’s privacy impact on advertisers.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

245K+
Followers
59K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Iphone Se#Apple News#Macbook Air#The Right To Repair#Android News#Udn#Economic Daily News#Screenrant#Iphone Se#Wifi#Security#Macos#Wi Fi#Miniled#Pro Mac#Cnbc#Department Of Defense#Apple Inc#Microsoft Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FTC
Related
Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Serious Warning Issued For Millions Of Apple iPhone Users

IPhone owners around the world were recently warned that a seemingly harmless WiFi hack was not just potentially dangerous, but a tangible threat. And now that threat level is very real. In shocking new research shown to me ahead of publication, (respected) mobile security specialist ZecOps has discovered that a...
Cell Phonesitechpost.com

iPhone 13 Colors for Pro Variant Leaked; New Proof of September Release Also Revealed!

As Apple gears up for the expected September launch of the iPhone 13, more leaks emerge on the upcoming handset. The latest has to do with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and the colors it will come in. Simply put, the iPhone 13 will reportedly have a wider range of colors available for users to choose than the iPhone 12, Slash Gear noted. According to leaks, Apple has decided to expand on the color variety in its smart devices.
Electronicstribuneledgernews.com

Apple is giving away free AirPods to students if they buy certain products: How to get one

Jul. 17—Apple has rolled out a new offer for students in India, under its educational program, that can be availed right now. For students buying a MacBook Pro, Macbook Air, Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, iPad Pro, or the iPad Air, there is a free wired charging AirPods. And these can be upgraded to wireless charging AirPods for Rs4,000. And if you want to really upgrade the sound experience, you can pay Rs10,000 more and get the AirPods Pro. This offer is only meant for students and can be availed at the Apple store, both online and offline.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Huge Apple sale: deals on iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch, MacBooks and more

We're rounding up this weekend's best Apple deals from Amazon, which include fantastic sale prices on iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more. Some highlighted offers include the best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249), a massive $80 discount on the Apple Watch 6, and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $899 (was $999).
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

Apple’s Silence Is Damaging The Disruptive MacBook Pro

As Apple continues to renew the macOS platform, consumers are being left to question what is happening with the new MacBook Pro machines. While the signs point to a release in early Q4, Apple’s traditional silence is damaging consumer confidence and their purchasing decisions. The new laptops are expected to...
ElectronicsNewsweek

6 of the Best Headphones and Earbuds for your iPhone, iPad and Mac

It's a never-ending task trying to answer the question, What are the best wireless headphones (or earbuds)? Instead, it's better to narrow your search down first and then pick the best of the options available. In the case of people who find themselves surrounded by Apple gadgets, it could make sense to figure out the best wireless headphones to pair with Apple gear and then select something that transitions between those devices with ease. As you might suspect, Apple's own AirPods are a great place to start. There are plenty of variations and even some non-Apple branded audio devices to consider. These all work great for Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, too.
Cell Phonesmactrast.com

Rumor: iPhone 13 to Boast WiFi-6E For Improved Speed and Range

The iPhone 13, which will likely launch in September, will feature the improved WiFi 6E protocol, according to DigiTimes. The WiFi 6E protocol offers users access to an extended version of the WiFi 6 framework with the benefit of a 6GHz band. The iPhone 11 was the first iPhone to...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Deals: AirPods, iPad 10.2, MacBook Pro discounted today

Amazon has been cutting prices across the board on all the most popular Apple products available right now. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, or even a shiny new MacBook Pro, Amazon has a great discount for you. To help you understand all the best discounts, we’ve rounded them up here so you can easily dive in and treat yourself to a new piece of tech for less than usual. As always, bear in mind that stock isn’t guaranteed so you’ll want to get on these deals as quickly as possible.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 11 were top sellers last quarter

A research report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners analyzed how iPhones were selling during Apple’s third fiscal quarter. This report convers all iPhones thar were sold during the months of April through June. A part of this research was surveying 500 Apple customers who purchased an Apple product during the April-June period. This includes an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, or Apple Watch.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Flaregate: Will iPhone 13 fix the biggest iPhone 12 camera problem?

At this point, it's pretty much surefire that Apple's next iPhones, namely the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, are going to look pretty similar to the iPhone 12 series of phones. The overall size of the devices is expected to remain the same. They also keep the new flat design, OLED screens, etc.
ComputersApple Insider

M1 16-inch MacBook Pro mistakenly listed by Apple Germany

Apple Germany's online description for the current 16-inch MacBook Pro describes it has having an Apple Silicon M1 processor. In a very specific set of circumstances, Apple can now be seen to be referring to an M1 version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's describing the currently-available Intel-based model, so it is a labelling error rather than a reveal of a new product.
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

Apple Isn’t Scared of the ‘iPhone 13’

There have been many rumors about the upcoming iPhone, but one of the biggest questions was which name Apple would finally use. In a recent survey, most people said they don’t like the name iPhone 13, maybe because of the general superstitions behind the number or straight triskaidekaphobia — a literal fear of the number 13.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Apple Loop: New iPhone Display Problems, Powerful iPhone 13 Features Leak, Apple’s Sneaky Message

Taking a look back at another week of news and headlines from Cupertino, this week’s Apple Loop includes Apple’s record breaking market cap, MagSafe concerns, new iPhone Display issues, WiFi 6E for iPhone 13, Apple’s expensive battery pack, goodbye to the weak MacBook webcam, Apple’s super cycle plans, a sneaky push message, and a curious coincidence in the weather.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Galaxy S22 Ultra MASSIVE Camera, iPhone Zoom Changes & more! (video)

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and more are on sale today. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 selling for $900, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro and more are also on sale. As per usual, the official news today begin with deals.. Starting with Samsung’s ever-lasting trade-in deals.. As yes, you can still get the Galaxy S21 5G for 99 bucks, the S21+ for 200, or the S21 Ultra for 400 bucks. Probably the best deal is for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which is 900 bucks, but again, if you have an eligible device for trade-in. If you don’t have a device to trade in and still want a Galaxy, the S20 FE is available for 100 dollars off on Amazon, so you can get the base model for 600 bucks. If you’re looking for a laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro is now 200 bucks off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 1300.. And hey, if you feel like you don’t need the fan, the MacBook Air is also getting a 150 dollar discount, leaving that at 1100 for the same amount of storage we mentioned with the Pro.. Finally, the Google Pixel 4 is available for 400 dollars off its original price tag, you can get it for 400 bucks. We have more deals on Razer laptops, LG Gaming monitors and more, in the links in the description.

Comments / 0

Community Policy