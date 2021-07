A newly built 19,000-square-foot mansion situated on 4 acres in Los Angeles is set to be listed this weekend for $70 million, Mansion Global has learned. The team behind the property, located in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood, is made up of some of the city’s most sought after professionals. That includes architect Noah Walker and interior designer Jamie Bush, both of whom are based in Los Angeles. Beverly Hills-based landscape artist, Christine London, was charged with the gardens and grounds.