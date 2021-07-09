Cancel
The Office Aaron Rodgers Cameo Everyone Forgets In The Episode “A.A.R.M”!

Cover picture for the articleIn the episode “A.A.R.M.” (via Peacock), Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) leaves Dunder Mifflin to audition for “America’s Next A Capella Sensation.” Things don’t progress well for Andy, as he sneaks past security to sing in the entrance of the judges despite being told that he can’t audition. It’s a hilarious scene because of the comedic efficiency of Helms, whose character falls in front of the judges and completely breaks down. The panel of judges also help elevate the scene, and next to actual musicians Clay Aiken and Santigold sit Aaron Rodgers.

