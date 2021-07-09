iCRYO Announces the Formation of Their Franchisee Advisory Committee

ICRYO created the Franchisee Advisory Committee to help create successful and thriving local businesses. "The creation of the Franchisee Advisory Committee is there to ensure we never lose the culture of iCRYO from the corporate office to the field and vice versa. Creating a voice for the field is very important for the company's positive growth," said Kyle Jones, COO, and Co-founder. "We wanted to make sure the franchisees are always heard. It allows the operators/franchisees to put in the work on the ground to give real-time feedback on the positives and negatives from our Guests. The Guests that come into our locations are our number one priority. Ensuring that we provide a life-changing experience at all iCRYO Centers will always be a core focus. We've chosen a handful of the most impactful franchisees to sit on the Committee and help us to gather information from the field and keep positively pushing iCRYO."