Galva Property Pride

Galva, IL
Texas State|Posted byCNN
3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC
Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Hill
Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it
President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Environment|Posted byNBC News
Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe
AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Los Angeles County, CA|Posted byABC News
Despite rise in COVID cases, sheriff's office says no enforcing indoor mask mandate
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not enforce the county’s indoor mask mandate, saying the decision "is not backed by science."
Public Health|Posted byReuters
Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19
PRAGUE, July 17 (Reuters) - A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. The staff member -- who had...
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'
President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Music|Posted byCNN
Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57
(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Congress & Courts|Posted byReuters
U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications
NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted byThe Associated Press
Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury
The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Atlanta, GA|Posted byThe Associated Press
Harris says voting bills honor ‘American hero’ John Lewis
ATLANTA (AP) — Congress should honor the memory of the late civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis by enacting laws to protect voting rights, Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement Saturday on the one-year anniversary of his death. “As we mourn his loss, we reflect on...
