Sarah Potenza of ‘The Voice’ Auditions for ‘AGT,’ What to Know

Ray Singleton channels his love for his wife through music, and in this preview of his America's Got Talent audition, he brings his wife to tears with his song. Billboard is sharing an exclusive sneak peek of his performance below, ahead of Tuesday night's new episode. Singleton performed Andy Grammer's "I Am Yours" from his 2019 album Naive behind a keyboard, while his wife, Roslyn, watched from the side of the stage with show host Terry Crews. "I am yours now and always/ Wouldn't dream to be anything more/ You take my breath away every night/ Still can't believe it when you say you're mine/ And I am yours, I am yours, I am yours," the Charlotte, S.C.-based minister of music belted the chorus with his soulful vocals.