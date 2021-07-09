Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sarah Potenza of ‘The Voice’ Auditions for ‘AGT,’ What to Know

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter competing on the ninth season of The Voice, Sarah Potenza is auditioning for America’s Got Talent. It’s been six years since this rock singer was eliminated from The Voice, will she win it all at AGT? The rock singer already has two albums out, will AGT help boost her career?

talentrecap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agt#Nbc#The Voice Auditions#Agt#Tiktok#South Bend Tribune#Fypp#Snax Records#Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

Ray Singleton Moves His Cancer-Survivor Wife to Tears in This Exclusive 'AGT' Audition

Ray Singleton channels his love for his wife through music, and in this preview of his America's Got Talent audition, he brings his wife to tears with his song. Billboard is sharing an exclusive sneak peek of his performance below, ahead of Tuesday night's new episode. Singleton performed Andy Grammer's "I Am Yours" from his 2019 album Naive behind a keyboard, while his wife, Roslyn, watched from the side of the stage with show host Terry Crews. "I am yours now and always/ Wouldn't dream to be anything more/ You take my breath away every night/ Still can't believe it when you say you're mine/ And I am yours, I am yours, I am yours," the Charlotte, S.C.-based minister of music belted the chorus with his soulful vocals.
Behind Viral Videoscartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent video: YouTube star Madilyn Bailey auditions!

On Tuesday night’s new episode of America’s Got Talent, you are going to see another person audition who may be familiar already to some of you. Madilyn Bailey is a popular singer on YouTube, as many of her covers and original songs have more than a million views each. One of her most-famous videos is her performing a song constructed only of hate comments, and that is precisely what she is performing for the judges in the video below.
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

Which Talent Show Should You Audition For? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Have you ever wondered which talent show you should audition for? Fear no more, we will help you decide. Let us know a bit about you and we’ll tell you which show YOU should audition for. Are you talented? If your answer was yes, you’ve found the right quiz. We know your talent. We know which show you’d excel on.
Internettalentrecap.com

Scotty McCreery Teases New Music on Social Media

Scotty McCreery, the beloved American Idol winner, teased an upcoming project on his social media. “New music’s coming sooner than you think,” he wrote to fans, and the response has been massive! Fans cannot wait to see what McCreery has in store. With those signature deep vocals, how could he ever disappoint?
TV Showspapermag.com

Grimes Is Judging a Futuristic Version of 'American Idol'

Grimes is making her reality television debut with a new show that sounds. On Friday, Deadline reported the musician and AI communist will appear as a judge on Fox's new avatar singing competition, Alter Ego. And from the premise of the Rocsi Diaz-hosted show, it sure seems like Alter Ego could give similar programs a run for their money, especially since it seems like the futuristic love child of American Idol andThe Masked Singer.
Entertainmentrealitytitbit.com

Who is Sarah Potenza? 'Worthy' America's Got Talent song explored!

Contestant Sarah Potenza took to the America’s Got Talent stage to sing ‘Worthy’, and fans absolutely loved the entire performance. The season 16 singer impressed both viewers and the judges, following her rendition of the song by Mary Gauthier for the 2021 auditions. It all ended in a tear-jerking standing...
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Shakira Teases “Don’t Wait Up” Single Leading Fans to Wonder: Did She Come Out?

The former coach of The Voice, Shakira, teased her new single “Don’t Wait Up” on social media this week. The superstar shared a short video on her Instagram of what fans think are song lyrics to the new track. Fans were also quick to notice her new profile picture, which matches the cover art to the unreleased song. Maybe it’s the rainbow color scheme, but a number of comments seemed to wonder if this was the singer’s way of coming out.
TV & Videosstartattle.com

Breez Carver AGT 2021 Audition “Piece by Piece” Kelly Clarkson, Season 16

Kid dancer Breez Carver gets emotional during her performance on AGT! Breez dances to “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Audition. Breez Carver AGT Audition. Contestant: Breez Carver. Age: 13. Act: Dancer. Song: “Piece by Piece” by Kelly Clarkson. Result: 4 Yeses.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Legendary Voice Actor Michael Winslow Auditions for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Michael Winslow is a name that may sound a little familiar for those tuning in to the auditions on Season 16 of America’s Got Talent. You might recognize the 62-year-old from the Police Academy movies or as the man that can make literally any sound using just his mouth. As a “voicetrumentalist,” Michael imitates hundreds of thousands of sound effects. His act is one that Simon Cowell absolutely loves.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Michael Winslow: 5 Things To Know About The Voice Actor Who Wows The ‘AGT’ Judges

‘AGT’ is welcoming a legend to the stage on July 13. Here are 5 key things to know about voice actor Michael Winslow. The America’s Got Talent judges and audience are in for a real treat with Michael Winslow. The 62-year-old actor will be taking his unique skills to the AGT stage during the July 13 episode. Michael’s not just an actor — he can recreate almost any sound out there!
TV & VideosAOL Corp

'Police Academy' star Michael Winslow resurfaces for 'AGT' audition: 'I've still got some sounds to make'

Many familiar faces have auditioned for America’s Got Talent this season, including two powerhouse The Voice contestants (Brooke Simpson, who made it to third place on that show in 2017, and this week’s AGT hopeful Sarah Potenza, a four-chair standout from 2015); Last Comic Standing winner Josh Blue; and even identical-twin standup act the Sklar Brothers (who’ve had their own successful shows on MTV, Comedy Central, and ESPN).
Theater & Dancestartattle.com

Chapkidz AGT 2021 Audition, Season 16, Dance Group

Chapkidz brings the house down with an amazing dance routine to “A Palé” and “Que No Salga La Luna” by Rosalía. Simon Cowell calls this one of the best dance acts of the season! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Audition. Chapkidz AGT Audition. Contestant: Chapkidz. Act: Dance...
TV Showsstartattle.com

Michael and Angelina AGT 2021 Audition “Sax” Fleur East, Season 16, Dancers

Did Michael and Angelina impress Howie Mandel?! The dancing duo performs to “Sax” by Fleur East. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16 Audition. Michael and Angelina AGT 2021 Audition “Sax” Fleur East, Season 16, America’s Got Talent 2021 Season 16. Michael and Angelina “Sax” AGT Audition 2021. Show:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy