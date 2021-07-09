Cancel
My Page: Seth Walker ‘The Great Contraption’

relix
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForced off the road by the global pandemic, the Royal Potato Family artist looks for answers by putting pen to blank paper. Gazing out of the rectangle windows from my perch in the back seat of a van, I have watched 100,000 miles of sprawling countryside soaked in violet sunsets pass by—barns and pastures and cows swapping places with strip malls and courthouse squares. When it was my turn to drive, I would lose myself staring out through cracked windshields at the long white line on the blacktop en route to every two-bit blues bar and broken-down honky-tonk from here to Shinola. Or sometimes, from the backseat of a cab rolling through downtown, I’d look up through the palm-printed glass at the screaming metal clifftops of Manhattan. My nose was pressed to the glass and outlined by my steaming breath as I jostled and bounced on a subway train, looking out and over to a graffitied Brooklyn to see about a love affair. I would find myself many times lost in a jet airliner peering at the cloudscape through the double-paned oval, pinging like a BB to places random and distant.

