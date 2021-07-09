MLB trade rumors: Vintage Craig Kimbrel would be closing prize for Astros, A's, others
The biggest question about Craig Kimbrel heading into the 2021 season wasn’t “Where might the Cubs trade him?” but “Is he done as an effective reliever?”. Chicago signed him to a three-year deal with a club option for 2022 in June 2019 — remember that long delay, as clubs waited until June to avoid the draft-pick compensation attached to Kimbrel? — and he was pretty much a disaster from the get-go. Kimbrel, who had a career 1.91 ERA before he signed with Chicago, posted a 6.53 ERA in 2019 and a 5.28 ERA in the shortened 2020 season.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0