Earnings Season Begins in the Week Ahead With Eye-Popping Growth Set to Validate Market's 2021 Run

By Yun Li, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second quarter earnings season kicks off in the week ahead, with reports from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other major financial companies. Earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to be up a sharp 65%, compared to a year ago when the economy was shut down because of the pandemic and business came to a standstill.

#Federal Budget#Consumer Price Index#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Ally Invest#S P#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Truist#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Utilities#Pepsico#Fastenal#Pnc Financial#Delta Air Lines#Infosys
