Hot, Muggy Friday Before Severe Storms Arrive This Weekend

The summer heat and humidity are rolling along to end the week, but some stormy weather lies ahead for part of our weekend. We’ll have more heat stress issues today with more hot and muggy weather across Green Country. Highs will be back in the lower 90s, but heat index values will climb into the 101-103 range. Take it easy outside and take lots of breaks! We will have a steadier south breeze and some clouds rolling through too (with a stray shower not totally out of the question), but it’ll remain hot nonetheless.