Nina Ghaibi has more than one tennis pro to cheer for at the 2021 Wimbledon. Felix Auger-Aliassime’s girlfriend will be in the stands at the men’s quarterfinals for her boyfriend, and at the women’s quarterfinals for her cousin, Ajla Tomljanovic. Outside the court, the Canadian tennis star and his girlfriend are #CoupleGoals all over social media. Their growing fans and followers want to know more about who Nina Ghaibi is and her extended ATP connection. We reveal it all right here in this Nina Ghaibi wiki.