“Hell, let’s get this stinking picture over with.” That was, according to Frank Capra’s nephew, the general attitude going into production on It Happened One Night, the 1934 romantic comedy that pairs up Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable as a hate-at-first-sight romantic duo making their way via bus from Florida to New York. Made by the then low-rent Columbia Pictures after a whole bunch of stars passed on it, the film eventually turned into a classic Hollywood miracle—a huge populist hit that took home the seventh best-picture Oscar. It remains one of only three films to win the “top five”: best picture, director, actor, actress, and screenplay. (The other two, for you trivia friends, are One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Silence of the Lambs.)