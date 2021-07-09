Sunrise Technologies Recognized as a Finalist for Two 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, Dynamics 365 Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods

Accela, one of the leading providers of cloud-based solutions for government, yesterday announced that it was awarded two 2021 Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Awards for “Government Partner of the Year” and “Community Response.” The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The MSUS Awards complement the global Microsoft Partner of the Year award program and recognize U.S.-specific partner impact. Accela’s SaaS solutions, which are powered by Microsoft Azure, equip state and local governments with the technology to make essential government functions seamless while also helping them to navigate through significant challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.