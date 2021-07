The 2022 Infiniti QX60 just arrived, sporting a rather conventional powertrain. There's no electric version, no hybrid, not even a turbocharger (unless you live in China), just a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 developing 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Though the QX60 seems competitive with other midsize luxury SUVs like the Acura MDX and Lexus RX, we wouldn't call it future-proof. Infiniti has been slow to embrace electric vehicles, but dating back to 2019, the Japanese luxury brand has hinted at upcoming range-extender models that would not require a plug. Sadly, these models may never see production.