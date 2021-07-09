Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mapleton, UT

Home evacuations ordered following Mapleton gas leak

By Jeff Tavss
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 8 days ago

Comments / 0

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mapleton, UT
Government
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Mapleton, UT
Mapleton, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Construction Company#Mapleton City Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy