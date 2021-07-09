Home evacuations ordered following Mapleton gas leak

View more in
Mapleton, UT
FOX 13 News
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Stansbury Park, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Property and vehicle damaged by off-road driver in Stansbury Park
The Tooele County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a reckless driver that went off-road Friday night in Stansbury Park, damaging property and at least one vehicle.
Herriman, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Herriman wildfire sparked by construction crew
Construction workers are to blame for starting a field fire in Herriman that forced evacuations of 30 homes Friday afternoon.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Train derails in southern Utah; 3 injured
A train with 95 cars derailed late Thursday night in Iron County, and it appears heavy rain and flooding in the area played a role in the crash.
Posted byFOX 13 News
Historic Tremonton building destroyed in fire; City concerned about water use from firefight
A building in Tremonton caught fire and ultimately had to be torn down Tuesday evening, and the city is urging residents to reduce water more than ever due to the amount of water used in battling the fire.
Logan, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Male motorcyclist dies after fatal crash in Logan
A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a fatal crash in Logan involving an SUV.
Virgin, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Witnesses describe fast-moving wildfire near Virgin River Gorge
In one of the last cars to pass through a section of the Virgin River Gorge on Monday night, Katie Woods watched the glow of the Lime Fire as her fiancé drove toward St. George.
Highland, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Uncle saves four nieces from explosion after aerial firework malfunction
A Highland family is recounting the frightening moments an aerial firework malfunctioned, shooting an explosive ball of fire straight toward four little girls and their uncle.
Provo, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
VIDEO: Large tree branch falls on children at Provo waterpark
Several children escaped serious injury Thursday after a large tree branch fell on them at the Splash Summit water park in Provo.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Salt Lake City police investigating an early morning shooting
Witnesses say the injured man had jumped from his apartment balcony to the ground
Davis County, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Lost hiker rescued by Davis County SAR
The lost hiker and the rescue team were all safely off the mountain by 2 a.m.
Mapleton, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
13-year-old boy dies after fatal go-kart accident in Mapleton
A teenage boy died Thursday as a result of a fatal go-kart accident in Mapleton.
Utah State|Posted byFOX 13 News
Utah woman killed, several others injured in Wyoming crash
A Utah woman died Wednesday after a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Kemmerer, Wyoming.
Spanish Fork, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Microburst sweeps through Spanish Fork, leaving downed trees and damage
Families in Spanish Fork are cleaning up after a microburst swept through town, knocking over trees, causing power line issues, and damaging yards.
Politics|Posted byFOX 13 News
I-15 reopens near fire on Utah-Arizona border
I-15 just south of the Utah-Arizona border has been shut down Monday night due to a wildfire.
Lehi, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Lehi City thanks residents for saving millions of gallons of water
Drought conditions continue with little relief in sight, but Lehi residents have done their part to conserve water, saving nearly 47 million gallons of water this week over the same week in 2020.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
SLC Fire unveils new airport firefighting truck
The Salt Lake City Fire Department will deploy a new vehicle custom-designed to save passengers during an airplane fire on Tuesday.
Cottonwood Heights, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Public hearing held over plans for Little Cottonwood Canyon
Hundreds of people living near the Cottonwood Canyons sounded off during a large public open house discussing proposed transportation improvements.
Elko, NV|Posted byFOX 13 News
Driver killed in rollover crash near Elko, Nevada
A man from Henderson, Nevada died after a crash near Elko Sunday afternoon.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
More than $1.2 million in meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop in Washington City
A traffic stop in Washington City turned up more than $1.2 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl last week. Two men in the car told officers they were headed towards Salt Lake City from Las Vegas.
Salt Lake City, UT|Posted byFOX 13 News
Air quality issues remain due to nearby wildfires
Air quality will remain poor Monday as the smoky skies seen across Utah over the weekend remain throughout the state.
Comments / 0